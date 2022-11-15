Black Tony Plans A Date For Letoya Luckett! [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Black Tony of course didn’t make it work, but he did call in for Letoya Luckett! The legendary singer was a host on today’s show so Black Tony took that as an opportunity to shoot his shot! In the video below, hear how Black Tony shot his shot and where he wants to take Letoya Luckett out to dinner.

