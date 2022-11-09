Welcome To Doggyland: Snoop Dogg Creates YouTube Channel Aiming To Uplift & Educate Children

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

When you think about celebrities who are universally loved, one of the first people that surely comes to mind has to be Long Beach, California native Snoop Dogg. For over 30 years, he has entertained fans around the world. Whether it’s him making music, appearing in films and TV shows, founding a youth football league or releasing his own cookbook and wine, Snoop has always found a way to make his mark and stay relevant. Now, he’s taking on yet another venture.

The 51 year-old has started an animated YouTube channel specifically dedicated to children’s learning and empowerment. The YouTube channel ‘Doggyland’ was recently discovered by Twitter users and they are absolutely loving it. In the videos, Snoop delivers songs that are meant to be educational and uplifting to children. In fact, most of the videos are affirmations for them that can help with their self-esteem.

When discussing ‘Doggyland,’ Snoop stated that “You can just be you and be accepted in ‘Doggyland,’ and what’s what these characters represent — diversity, so kids can learn to love each other from the beginning, because hate is what’s taught,” he said. “Love is what’s in their heart.”

Although the content is geared towards children, adults have found it also and are questioning if they’re too old to take some of the affirmations and apply them to their own lives.

In the series, Snoop voices the character Bow Wizzle. It can be viewed on YouTube or on YouTube Kids where songs including “Wheels on the Bus,” “Head, Shoulders, Knees & Toes,” “Everyone Is Different” and “Sharing Is Caring” can all be found. If you’re a fan of the soundtrack, you can listen to the 16 song album Kids Hits, Vol. 1, on Spotify, as well as Amazon and Apple Music.

Big ups to Snoop on his new endeavor! We can’t wait to see what he has in store next!

Welcome To Doggyland: Snoop Dogg Creates YouTube Channel Aiming To Uplift & Educate Children was originally published on globalgrind.com