University of Kentucky Student Arrested After Calling Black Students Racial Slurs

Sophia Rosing, 22, was arrested after a video went viral of her physically and verbally assaulting two black students while drunk at a University of Kentucky dorm.

The police arrested her at 4 a.m. at the campus dorm where the black student was working an overnight shift at Boyd Hall. Rosing was charged with intoxication in a public place, third-degree assault on a police officer, fourth-degree assault, second-degree disorderly conduct, and being on a $10,000 bond.

In the video, the victim continuously asked Rosing to stop while she continue to shout racial slurs and tried to hit her.

“I do not get paid enough for this,” the victim said in the video. The victim did speak out on her TikTok detailing what happened.

A university spokesperson confirmed that Rosing was the student who was arrested and the university president released an email to students speaking on the situation.

In his email he said the student employee victim “acted with professionalism, restraint and discretion.” It went on to say the school’s Office of Student Conduct is reviewing the assault and that its Student Success teams “are reaching out to the student victims who were subject to this behavior to offer support.”

“To be clear: we condemn this behavior and will not tolerate it under any circumstance,” Eli Capilouto, the university’s president said in the email. “The safety and well-being of our community has been — and will continue to be — our top priority.”

Though they didn’t speak about the actions the university will take, they said that officials “will be communicating with students and faculty tonight about the range of resources we provide and will be providing.”

