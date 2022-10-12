Front Page News: Is Deion Sanders SWAC?! Hear The I Am SWAC Remix [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Maria More shares that a recession could be happening soon. The government also suggests that citizens should be gearing up for their booster and flu shot for the season. Rock T also talks about this SWAC rival with Jackson State’s coach Deion Sanders and Alabama State’s coach Eddie Robinson Jr.

Have you heard the I Ama SWAC remix? Rock T drops the song!

