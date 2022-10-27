North West Dressed Up As Aaliyah For Halloween This Year And She Nailed It

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Halloween 2022 has officially been jumpstarted by North West. The daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West dressed up as the late icon Aaliyah this year, and baby girl nailed it.

North West wasted no time serving in her Halloween costume, and we are loving it. The popular 9-year-old posed on her and her mother’s TikTok in an Aaliyah getup that made us do a doubletake. In the video, West channeled Aaliyah’s 1997 photograph where the “Back and Forth” singer wore a crop Tommy Hilfiger tube top, Tommy Hilfiger men’s underwear, a Tommy Hilfiger belt, and baggy Tommy Hilfiger jeans.

West practically mirrored the look in a similar Tommy Hilfiger crop top, underwear, and baggy jeans. She added a Tommy Hilfiger puff jacket to the mix, which added extra style. West even wore her hair in Aaliyah’s long, straight signature hairstyle.

When Aaliyah first hit the scene, Tommy Hilfiger was one of her go-to designers. It wasn’t unusual to catch the singer in a pair of baggy Tommy Hilfer overalls, Tommy Hilfiger slides, a sports bra, or an entire Hilfiger leisure suit. Aaliyah’s tomboy-chic fashion style set trends that have significantly impacted the fashion industry today. Celebrities like Teyana Taylor and Zendaya have adopted the late singer’s style and made it their own.

We aren’t sure what other child celebrities are sporting this Halloween, but they better come correct because North has set the bar high with this look!

North West Dressed Up As Aaliyah For Halloween This Year And She Nailed It was originally published on hellobeautiful.com