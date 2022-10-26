Ashanti Says Irv Gotti Tried To Tarnish Her Career: ‘He Would Say… I Made You F**ckable!’

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Ashanti has finally cleared the air about her rumored relationship with Irv Gotti. The R&B hitmaker opened up about her complicated situationship with the former Murder Inc. label boss during an interview on Angie Martinez’s “IRL” podcast on Tuesday.

Ashanti accused the Grammy-award-winning producer of lying about “a lot of things” that happened in their personal and professional relationship together.

“Pillow Talk is a dangerous thing,” the 42-year-old singer said. “There are so many things that I know, but I don’t have the desire to expose certain things… I’m happy. I’m in a different space… I feel like I operate at a very different vibration than him. I don’t play in the mud.”

Ashanti says Irv Gotti tried to blackball her from the music industry after she left Murder Inc.

Ashanti signed to Murder Inc. in 2002, where she released her self-titled debut album. Irv worked closely with the star to produce some of the songs off the chart-breaking project, like her classic hits “Happy” and “Baby.” After her career took off, Ashanti said she began to see how “manipulative” Irv could be. The New York native eventually moved on to Def Jam, where she took control of her career. But her decision didn’t sit too well with Irv.

“I feel like sometimes when a man feels like he’s losing control, and he can’t manipulate, and he can’t dictate and tell you what to do what your finances….that gets to a man’s ego,” the “Foolish” hitmaker explained. “So, then he turns to bashing, and he turns to intimidation, and he tries to make you look bad to boost his own ego. It’s just really sad to watch that.”

According to Ashanti, Irv Gotti tried to tarnish her career after she parted ways with the label. The singer alleged that the super producer told many people in the industry not to work with her or play her music. At one point, Irv allegedly told the singer that he “made” her more “f*ckable” because of his star power.

“He would say n***** want to f*ck you because I made you look like that… I made you f*ckable,” the star revealed.

Ashanti clears up Irv Gotti dating rumors

Later on in the interview, Ashanti finally cleared the air about those pesky relationship rumors involving the Grammy-award-winning music exec. When asked if she ever had a relationship with Irv, the New York native paused before setting the record straight. “We dealt with each other, but was Irv my boyfriend was I his girlfriend? Never! Irv had several girlfriends. I’m a little confused by the thought, the label, and the description.”

This is a lot to unpack. What do you think about Ashanti’s tell-interview? Tell us down below!

DON’T MISS…

Ashanti Is A Golden Goddess In This Metallic Gold Pantsuit By Alexander McQueen

Ashanti Slays In An All-White Pantsuit To Accept Her Star On The ‘Hollywood Walk Of Fame’

Ashanti Says Irv Gotti Tried To Tarnish Her Career: ‘He Would Say… I Made You F**ckable!’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com