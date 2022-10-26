Rihanna New Single For “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Drops Friday

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

It’s been six long years, but it’s finally time! Rihanna is dropping new music THIS FRIDAY!

It has officially been confirmed that the Bajan bad gal is returning to our airwaves with the new single, “Lift Me Up,” which serves as the lead single of the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. Rih co-wrote the track with hit singer/songwriter Tems, Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson, and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler. The track serves as a loving tribute to franchise star Chadwick Boseman, who passed away from cancer in 2020.

In the press release, Tems said of the track: “After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them. Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is, without a doubt, one of the most highly-anticipated films of the year. Here’s the official synopsis from Marvel Studios:

Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli.

“Lift Me Up” officially brings in the next phase of Rihanna’s music career, as she is releasing the track on her own label, Westbury Road, in partnership with Roc Nation, Def Jam Recordings, and Hollywood Records. Between being involved in the MUST-SEE movie of 2022 and her upcoming headlining performance at the Super Bowl next year, we are ready to welcome her back to our airwaves with open arms.

You can pre-save the track HERE, and be on the lookout for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack on November 4!

