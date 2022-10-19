Keke Palmer Gives Us Glam In A Silver Ensemble On Instagram

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Keke Palmer’s style game is still top notch and the actress recently took to Instagram to give us glam in an all silver designer look that we absolutely love and need to know more!

For her look, the beautiful actress donned a knee length silver gown that fit the beauty like a glove. The Paco Rabanne designer look featured long fringes at the skirt and a scoop neckline at the top.

The “Nope” actress paired the adorable look with matching silver heels from Jimmy Choo and accessorized with silver jewelry from Tiffany and Co. As for her hair, the starlet wore her dark locs in a silk press style that was parted over to the side as she served face and body for the ‘Gram.

The multi talented entertainer shared her fashionable look on Instagram with her 11.4 million IG followers, posting a sexy photo of herself modeling the look to perfection. “Good morning and you’re welcome ” she captioned the fashionable post. Check it out below. ,” wrote one of Keke’s fans underneath the fashionable photo set while another commented with, “ “Oooo La La….,” wrote one of Keke’s fans underneath the fashionable photo set while another commented with, “ ” and a thired fan wrote, “ I JUST love you!!!!!!! GET IT ALL BABY!!!!!” and a thired fan wrote, “ Thank you, queen!!!” Yes, Keke! She looks great and we’re absolutely loving this designer look on the singer and actress! Beauties, what do you think about the starlet’s designer look? Did she nail it? DON’T MISS… Keke Palmer Glows On The Cover Of Women’s Health Magazine 10 Times Keke Palmer Gave Us Style Goals

Keke Palmer Gives Us Glam In A Silver Ensemble On Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com