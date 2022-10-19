Hot Spot: Mama Joyce Said THIS About Todd Tucker At BravoCon! [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

In The Hot Spot, we have to go over what happened at BravoCon. Mama Joyce maybe have gotten out of line again when someone asked her about how she felt about Kandi’s choice of husband. We’re diving deep into whether it should matter if your parents like your spouse and does it matter if they make more money.

