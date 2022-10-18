‘The Next Fenty Face’ Campaign Contest Is Down To Four Contestants – Here Are The Finalist

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Fenty’s “The Next Fenty Face” campaign has zeroed in on four fresh faces, and the brand is allowing the public to choose the winner.

Fenty Beauty recently celebrated its 5th anniversary by creating “The Next Fenty Face” campaign contest on TikTok. This contest features a chance for the lucky winner to model in the brand’s 2023 campaign. In addition, the winner will have the luxury of attending two brand events, receive Fenty products for a year, and more.

Rihanna is thrilled about the campaign and loves to see how her fans utilize her products. “I made Fenty Beauty for everyone. You don’t even understand how happy it makes me when I hear stories from the past 5 years about people finally finding their perfect shade match and seeing how much fun they are having expressing themselves with color. I’m so excited to give our Fenty Fam the chance to be in a campaign – I want to see those Fenty Faces,” stated the mogul.

The finalist in “The Next Fenty Face” campaign include @stlilithh, @ishathepoet, @luw.gez, and @eunoiablaze. Each of these beauties boasts radiant brown skin and a unique look that embodies the Fenty Beauty inclusivity mission.

Click here to cast your vote in “The Next Fenty Face” campaign. Voting is open until 5 pm PST, and the winner will be announced on Fenty Beauty’s TikTok today.

‘The Next Fenty Face’ Campaign Contest Is Down To Four Contestants – Here Are The Finalist was originally published on hellobeautiful.com