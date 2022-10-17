50 Cent Trolls 25-Year-Old Son, Marquise, After Being Offered $6700 For A Sit-Down

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Recently 50 Cent’s son, Marquise Jackson, has made it known that he’s looking to repair his relationship with his father, but unfortunately for him, his father is in fact 50 Cent.

According to TMZ, the son that 50 Cent once proudly presented to countless crowds at his G-Unit shows back in the early 2000’s has been trying to convince his father to talk things out and even offered one month’s worth of child support ($6,700) to get things rolling.

Marquise tells TMZ Hip Hop he meant what he said, in a now-viral post, about putting up $6,700 — Fiddy’s monthly child support payment — for the one-on-one, and says he’ll actually pay more than that if necessary.

Unfazed and uninterested in any kind of reconciliation with the son he once dubbed “Marquise Diamond,” 50 didn’t simply turn down the offer, but even went so far as to troll his own son with an IG post in which he stated “This n***a’s crazy. You 25-years-old, why you still talking about child support?”

50 Cent, a grown ass man, trolling his own son on social media with the help of Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda. Not gonna lie though, it was kinda funny.

Still, it doesn’t look like any kind of reconciliation will be happening anytime soon as years ago 50 basically declared his son and baby mama dead to him and even said he’d rather have Tekashi 6ix9ine as his seed than Marquise. Goddang that gotta hurt.

What do y’all think? Should 50 Cent just have a heart-to-heart with his firstborn or should he keep trolling him for y’all’s entertainment? Let us know in the comments section below.

