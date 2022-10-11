50 Cent’s Estranged Son Offers Him $6,700 To Spend 24 Hours Together

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

It seems Marquise Jackson might have inherited the petty gene from 50 Cent. He recently offered his dad $6,700 to spend 24 hours together.

As spotted on Complex Fif’s son has faced heavy criticism in the last week. He recently conducted an interview with Choke No Joke where he revealed that his estranged father only provides $6,700 dollars in monthly child support payments. His stance was that this amount isn’t enough for him to live on and naturally the internet deemed him to be ungrateful.

Marquise Jackson took things a step further and replicated one of 50’s most iconic photos. Captured from an aerial view he is seen sitting on the ground with money spelling “Entitled. “Since y’all think $6,700 is sooo much money someone tell my pops I will pay him $6,700 for just 24hr of his time so we can do everything I ever wanted to do with him as a kid Red Yellow Green whatever color he like ” the caption read.

Jackson’s photo is a twist on 50’s Instagram post from 2015 where he sat on the floor with thousands of dollars that spelled “BROKE.” The visual was a response to a lawsuit filed by Rick Ross’s child’s mother Lastonia Leviston who sued him for allegedly leaking footage of her romantic dealings with another man.

50 Cent has yet to publicly respond to Marquise’s offer.

Photo: Bernard Smalls

