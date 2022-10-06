Cardi B Announces Her Upcoming 30th Birthday Party Theme On Twitter

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Cardi B’s 30th birthday is coming up on October 11th, and if we know anything else about the Grammy Award-winning rapper, we know she takes her birthdays seriously.

Cardi is known for her epic birthday themed-parties, and this year will be no different. The “Hot Sh*t” rapper hopped on her Twitter account to announce that her approaching birthday fete theme will be burlesque. While getting glammed up and chewing the hell out of some gum, Cardi stated, “So I will be having my birthday party on October 11th in LA, and the theme will be burlesque. I want to see sexiness. There will be a very sexy show. It’s going to be amazing. It’s going to be extravagant; like, hello, Cardi’s throwing it.”

Cardi went on to say that she plans to do it big because she only turns 30 once. She also announced that she will be having an audition for burlesque dancers because she wants to see “Marilyn Mon-muthaf*&^ing-roes” at her party.

If Cardi B’s fete is anything like her previous Island-themed soirée, then we know it will be a fun-filled, celebrity-packed blast! Stars like Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, and more always come out to support the rapper when it’s time to turn up for her birthday, and we are sure this year will be no different.

We can’t wait to see what Cardi will don to her birthday party. One thing’s for sure, we know it will be luxuriously risqué! Stay tuned!

Cardi B Announces Her Upcoming 30th Birthday Party Theme On Twitter was originally published on hellobeautiful.com