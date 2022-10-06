Michaela Coel Is Beauty Personified On The Cover Of Vogue Magazine

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Michaela Coel stuns on the November cover of Vogue magazine.

Stars are aligning for actress Michaela Coel. The screenwriter graced the cover of Vogue magazine, looking as stunning as ever. For her cover look, Coel is draped in a neon green sequin Gucci dress and Gucci earrings. She poses as if she is on top of the world, and by the looks of her career – she is.

Coel’s next role is an epic one. She is set to play a queer super warrior captain in the upcoming movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Coel feels this role will be impactful to her culture. “That sold me on the role, the fact that my character’s queer,” Coel says. “I thought: I like that, I want to show that to Ghana.” This role for Coel was a dream come true. The actress auditioned for the first Black Panther movie but didn’t make the cut. However, by the time the film was released, Coel was making waves with her many projects including, Chewing Gum.

Michaela Coel Serves Looks in Vogue

Coel’s looks for her Vogue feature embodied her aura. They were eclectic, topnotch, and stylish, to say the least. She fabulously donned Gucci, Michael Kors, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Dolce & Gabbana, and more like it was nobody’s business.

To read the entire interview or to gawk at Coel’s lovely ensembles, click here.

DON’T MISS…

Michaela Coel Breaks Down Arabella’s Symbolic Hair Journey

Michaela Coel Made Her Dress For The WAKANDA Premiere In Two Hours And Social Media Was In Love

Michaela Coel Is Beauty Personified On The Cover Of Vogue Magazine was originally published on hellobeautiful.com