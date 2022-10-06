President Biden To Pardon All Federal Offenses Of Simple Marijuana Possession

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

President Joe Biden announced pardons for all federal offenses of simple marijuana possession on Thursday (October 6), a potential first step to the possible decriminalization of marijuana across the country.

Initially, part of a campaign pledge when he first announced his candidacy for the Presidency in 2019, Biden also called for the Justice Department to loosen marijuana laws, citing how it shouldn’t be criminalized the same as heroin and fentanyl.

“Sending people to jail for possessing marijuana has upended too many lives – for conduct that is legal in many states,” he wrote in a series of tweets. “That’s before you address the clear racial disparities around prosecution and conviction. Today, we begin to right these wrongs.”

The announcement comes a month before the November midterms, a critical juncture for Democrats and Republicans regarding control of the United States Senate and several gubernatorial races.

According to a senior administration official, the pardons will be issued through an administration process overseen by the Justice Department. Individuals eligible for the pardons would receive a certificate showing they’ve officially been forgiven for the crime. Although the number of individuals serving prison time for federal simple marijuana possession charges is none, according to officials, the number of people charged with the crime was about 6,500.

