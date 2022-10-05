Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Tracee Ellis Ross took to Instagram earlier today to show off her intense fitness routine and show us how she keeps her arm, abs, and legs so tight!

Taking to the platform, the Black-ish actress shared an Instagram Reel of herself working out in the gym as she hit a series of push-ups, arm curls, leg thrusts, crunches, squats, deadlifts, and more. She even did a few lunges with weights before the video was all over, showing us how she gets her full body workout in.

“Getting it in!, ” she captioned the intense workout video. Check it out below.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The actress’ millions of IG followers were just as impressed with this intense workout as we were and flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “ThNks for the motivation” wrote one fan while another commented with, “U look Wow need this gym in my life” while another wrote, “That is why you look so amazing” and this is our thought exactly!

This workout has certainly motivated us to get our fitness routine on track! What about you? Would you adopt Tracee’s workout routine at home?

Tracee Ellis Ross Shares How She ‘Gets It In’ While In The Gym was originally published on hellobeautiful.com