Tracee Ellis Ross took to Instagram earlier today to show off her intense fitness routine and show us how she keeps her arm, abs, and legs so tight!
Taking to the platform, the Black-ish actress shared an Instagram Reel of herself working out in the gym as she hit a series of push-ups, arm curls, leg thrusts, crunches, squats, deadlifts, and more. She even did a few lunges with weights before the video was all over, showing us how she gets her full body workout in.
Tracee Ellis Ross Shares How She ‘Gets It In’ While In The Gym was originally published on hellobeautiful.com