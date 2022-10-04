Prep for the Scary Season: Check Out Pinterest’s Top Trending Halloween Costume Ideas

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

The countdown to Halloween is on. Pinterest is helping spooky Halloween lovers prepare with their list of this year’s top 10 trending costume ideas. Check it out and gets some inspiration for the scary season ahead!

Everyone has been obsessed with what’s trending in pop culture and television, so it’s no surprise that the costumes are aligned with that. Pinterest analyzed their costume searches and it all adds up with the major TV and pop culture moments for 2022 so far. Searches like “Stranger Things,” “Elvis,” “Top Gun” and Anna Delvey from Netflix’s “Investing Anna” are currently trending on the platform. There is still growth in searches for Patrick Bateman from cult classic, horror and thriller film “American Psycho,” Harley Quinn and Hocu Pocus. It proves that the classics are still ranking amongst the newer tends.

Bold women are also topping 2022’s costume list with iconic figures like Anna Delvey as well as Priscilla Presley, Avril Lavigne and Maddie and Cassie, the infamous duo from Euphoria making the top 10. The newly released “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power “has also put Tolkien’s masterpiece in a top spot.

Check out the top 10 trending costume ideas according to Pinterest below:

‘Stranger Things costume ideas’ increased by 22X ‘Elvis and Priscilla costume’ increased by 19X ‘Patrick Bateman costume’ increased by 18X ‘Top Gun costume’ increased by 6X ‘Anna Delvey costume’ increased by 5X2 ‘Harley Quinn halloween costume’ increased by 4X ‘Avril Lavigne halloween costume’ increased by 3X ‘Dani Hocus Pocus costume’ increased by 3X ‘Maddie and Cassie Euphoria costume’ increased by 3X ‘Lord of the Rings halloween costumes’ increased by 2X

Be sure to curate your best Halloween look with Pinterest.

