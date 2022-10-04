KeKe Wyatt’s Voluptuous Curves Sends The Internet Into A Frenzy

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

KeKe Wyatt has plenty of voice and plenty of curves! The vocal powerhouse recently performed her beloved hit song Nothing In This World and gave fans an unexpected twerk session that showed off her voluptuous shape. KeKe, whose known to hit impressive runs left the crowd speechless for another reason. The clip that began circulating on Tik Tok already has 1.3 million views after making its way to Twitter.

Fans quickly joked that they now understand why the singer has 11 children. One tweeter wrote, “I had NO IDEA Keke Wyatt was yammed up like this. No idea.”

Keke recently gave birth to baby number 11, who doctors believed had little chance of survival after being diagnosed with trisomy 13.

“Most of you are familiar with the challenges I faced during this pregnancy. My husband & I made the decision not to accept the Medical Specialist’s suggestion to terminate our baby early despite the positive trisomy 13 test results,” she wrote on social media in May. “We appreciate and thank God for all of the Dr’s in the medical field. However, I can’t stress enough to all mothers & couples, when the Dr gives you life changing information about your unborn child …. pray about it, use faith & follow your spirit before making ANY final decision. We believed the report of the Lord and after holding our beautiful healthy baby boy Ke’Zyah & looking into his eyes, I’m glad we did”

We are happy to report her little bundle of joy is thriving.

She shared an update from the hospital about her 13-week-old miracle baby. “In the ICU again but still making it. 13 weeks old and doing GREAT!!!” she captioned an image of Ke’Zyah Jean.

Go ‘head KeKe.

