Real Housewives of Nigeria?! Porsha Williams Says She’s 44% Nigerian & Black Twitter Eats Her Up!

Like many African-Americans who want to discover their lineage, Porsha Williams decided to take an ancestry test and she’s happily sharing her results with the world.

Porsha celebrated Nigeria’s Independence Day with a post on Instagram while posing alongside her fiancé, Simon Guobadia, in a green, floor-length dress. In the second slide of the post, she shared the results of her ancestry test with a caption that read

“#SWIPE Happy Independence Day to Nigeria, my ancestral home I want to announce that I am Officially Nigerian !!! I am 44% Nigerian ESEOSA! #YorubaBride #EdoGroom”

Sure enough, after announcing her heritage Twitter users clowned Porsha and one wrote; “When I received my Ancestry and it said I was 40% Nigerian hunny I bought all kinds of flags and t-shirts!”

As previously reported this isn’t the first time that Porsha’s embraced her future husband’s lineage.

Simon Guobadia gave Porsha the Nigerian name of Eseosa Guobadia back in April which means “God’s Gift.”

Porsha told her 6.9 million followers that Simon had been “thinking of the right name” for her for months and after “hearing the name Eseosa” while in Lagos, Nigeria, he thought it was a perfect fit.

Porsha and Simon are planning to have three weddings; a “native law and custom”, a traditional wedding ceremony, and one more wedding to seal their love. Rumors have circulated that the ceremonies will begin around Thanksgiving weekend in Atlanta, GA but nothing has been confirmed.

While Porsha may be living her best life on cloud 9 with her ancestry results, some users on Black Twitter are not here for it.

Do you think Porsha should’ve kept the results to herself? Let us know below!

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

