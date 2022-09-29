Oprah’s “Hair Tales” Docuseries Is Headed To Hulu

Rickey Smiley is the host of the nationally syndicated radio program, "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" and CEO of Breakwind Entertainment. He is known for having made millions laugh for over 27 years. As a celebrated comedian, television host and top-rated nationally-syndicated radio personality, Rickey has earned a reputation for delivering to audiences both on and off stage. With the distinct ability to take everyday observations and turn them into comedic gold, Rickey is one of the few “clean” comics amongst the upper echelon of contemporary comedians. At any given performance, audiences are treated to such original characters as Bernice Jenkins, Lil’ Daryl, Joe Willie and Beauford. In addition, his comedy shows often include a live band, which he often accompanies (he is an accomplished pianist and organist). Rickey has recorded eight best-selling albums, including iTunes #1 best-selling comedy album, “Rickey Smiley: Prank Calls Number 6.” Smiley has hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View,” and has appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club,” HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” and “Snaps.” In addition to being featured on "Dish Nation," his nationally syndicated morning radio show can be heard in over 50 markets. Rickey hails from Birmingham, Alabama. He graduated from Woodlawn High School and went on to attend college at Alabama State University in Montgomery, Alabama. Rickey joined forces with Radio One-owned television network, TV One as the star, executive producer and namesake of his own top rated docu-series, “Rickey Smiley For Real.” In its fifth season now, the amusing series features the balancing act of a working radio host, comedian, business mogul, and philanthropist with the joys and pains of being a single father. Continuing to grow his fan base Rickey’s arresting natural talent is best demonstrated in his major feature film roles in urban classics including “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next,” along with his most recent starring turn in the hit romantic comedy “Baggage Claim.” Life off-stage, Rickey is dedicated to empowering and enriching the communities in which he serves daily. This performer has a heart of gold reflected in his burning commitment and ongoing desire to champion underserved communities through The Rickey Smiley Foundation. A non-profit organization founded to help serve underserved communities. Rickey also is an esteemed and honored member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, and Kappa Kappa Psi National Band fraternity. He is the proud father of six children. Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, will publish Smiley's first book in the fall of 2017 entitled "STAND BY YOUR TRUTH: And Then Run for Your Life," which is already expected to be a best seller.

It has been said that a woman’s crowning glory is her hair. But for a long time, that adage didn’t include Black women. Now, though, the diversity of hairstyles, from weaves to ‘fros, is considered among the things that make Black women unique and beautiful.

That trajectory is covered in Hulu’s “Hair Tales” – a new documentary series executive produced by Oprah Winfrey, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Michaela Angela Davis. The three powerhouse creatives are joined by Issa Rae, Chloe Bailey, Chika, Congresswoman Ayana Pressley, and Marsai Martin to discuss all things hair including shaming, styling, self-acceptance, and creativity all as exemplified by their lived experiences and relationship to their hair.

Created by Davis, the show marks the first time OWN and Hulu have collaborated.

The six one-hour episodes will debut with two on Hulu and OWN and will continue with two new episodes airing each week on Hulu while one new episode per week airs on OWN.

“This series is about identity, culture and legacy, beauty, strength, and joy,” Ellis Ross said in a release. “Hair is a portal into the souls of Black women, it drives straight to the center of who we are. Our goal is to share this vibrant community, where we hold a sacred space for each other. Like many women, I can trace my own journey to self-acceptance through my hair. This series is personal and universal, American and global. It is a love letter to Black women.”

“Hair Tales” is part of the Onyx Collective, an initiative created by Disney in 2021 that gives Black and other underrepresented creators a platform on Hulu. The first project started off with a bang as Questlove’s “Summer of Soul (or…the Revolution will not be Televised)” was its first official film. As you may have heard, it won an Oscar for Best Documentary earlier this year.

“Reasonable Doubt,” the Kerry Washington-produced Hulu series starring Emayatzy Corinealdi is another Onyx Collective project. Also starring Michael Ealy and McKinley Freeman, it’s the first scripted series for Onyx and started streaming on Hulu on Sept. 27.

Oprah’s “Hair Tales” Docuseries Is Headed To Hulu was originally published on cassiuslife.com