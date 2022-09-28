[Photo] PnB Rock’s Suspected Killer Identified By Police

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The public now has a face and name to attach to the September 12 shooting death of Philly rapper PNB Rock.

Wednesday morning (September 28), the Los Angeles Police Department publicly identified Freddie Lee Trone as “a person involved” in the brutal slaying of the 30-year-old rapper as he sat in a Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles. Authorities added that the suspect is considered armed and dangerous, and are asking anyone who sees him to call 911 immediately.

Trone’s photo quickly made rounds on social media. Huffington Post editor Philip Lewis was one of many journalists to blast the image online.

Investigators allege that Trone shot PNB and stole some of his property, and also demanded items from the rapper’s girlfriend, before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

A video of PNB Rock lying down while gruesomely bleeding on the floor of Roscoe’s been circulated on Twitter shortly after the attack. In the video, you can see Rock in a black shirt while someone turns him over from his stomach to his back. You can also see what appears to be his face. The video is very disturbing. Please watch this at your own discretion here.

The rapper was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

