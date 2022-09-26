Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Like father, like daughter has truly been the relationship of Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts and her father Bishop T.D. Jakes. On Sunday, September 25, 2022, Pastor Jakes was officially appointed by her dad at the Woman, Thou Art Loosed!: Homecoming!

Bishop T.D. Jakes writes on instragram:

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

@SarahJakesRoberts : I have watched you grow from my baby girl into a leader, changemaker, and influencer with a reach far beyond generations of women. You’ve touched the lives of so many, and as your earthly father, I’ve never been prouder! It is my distinct honor to pass the torch to you. You’ve earned it and will excel wherever God takes you for women’s empowerment! May God bless Woman Evolve in 2023! This is my vow to you: I will always be there to put my coat over you for as long as I live, and gladly so. For as I decrease, I will watch God increase you!

Congrats to Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts! Watch the full video below…

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Click here to register for the Woman Evolve 2023 Conference

LATEST POSTS:

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

10 photos

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Bishop T.D. Jakes Has Officially Passed The Torch To His Daughter Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts [Watch] was originally published on praisedc.com