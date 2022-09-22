T.D. Jakes’ Dexterity Sounds Inks Distribution Deal With Roc Nation

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Globally renowned businessman, faith leader and philanthropist T.D. Jakes and his record label Dexterity Sounds have struck a deal with the world’s preeminent entertainment company Roc Nation for the distribution of the album, Finally Loosed. The distribution deal aims to create an unexpected, yet purposeful alliance to help people better navigate the struggles of daily life through inspirational music.

“The team at Roc Nation have been a global force in shaping the music industry and telling stories through life music,” said T.D. Jakes, CEO of T.D. Jakes Enterprises. “Finally Loosed is an album meant to provide hope, encouragement, and inspiration to people who need to be lifted up. The distribution of our album by Roc Nation helps expand the popularity of inspirational music backed by the global reach of streaming and digital media.”

The first album under the distribution deal, arranged by Stanley Brown and TITLE 9, is T.D. Jakes’ soul-stirring, inspirational album ‘Finally Loosed,’ in honor of the final Woman, Thou Art Loosed! (WTAL) conference. WTAL is the women’s global empowerment movement that has spanned two decades, and will be held for the final time September 22-24, 2022, in Atlanta. The album combines gospel, inspirational and secular music and includes artist Timbaland, Sheila E., Tamar Braxton, Isreal Houghton, Fred Jerkins, Maranda Curtis among others.

With a vision for uplifting underserved communities and connecting them to life-changing opportunities, T.D. Jakes has spent the last four decades creating strategic alliances that build bridges between diverse industries. His work in media, entertainment, real estate, events and other ventures are a powerful example of redefining how ministry can be done in an ever-evolving culture. Roc Nation works in every aspect of modern entertainment—with recording artists and producers, songwriters and more.

Under the direction of executive producers Marcus Dawson and Skip Barrett Finally Loosed is a special edition produced by T.D. Jakes and Stanley Brown with co-producer Dr. Oscar Williams. The album is available in retail stores, on all streaming and digital platforms and a Collector’s Edition Vinyl was available for pre-order.

The eight-track list includes:

The Glory by Tamar Braxton ft. New Breed Let It Go by T.D. Jakes and Jessica Reedy Mirror by Jason Nelson and Jessica Reedy What Will It Take by T.D. Jakes, April Nevels and Brightnie Wylie No Limit by Brightnie Wylie and Sheila E Determined to Win by T.D. Jakes and Bettina Pennon Never Wanna Leave This Place by Maranda Curtis Lift It Up by Alvin Garrett

Slide in the comments and give us your thoughts on the deal and the new album!

T.D. Jakes’ Dexterity Sounds Inks Distribution Deal With Roc Nation was originally published on globalgrind.com