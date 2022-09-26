Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Yung Miami is still showing the world that she and Diddy go together real bad and we love it and can’t get enough! Recently, the City Girl took to Instagram to pay homage to her Bad Boy beau with a subtle IG post that referenced one of his most popular songs.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Taking to the platform, the Miami-based rapper showed off her incredible fashion sense in the all-green ensemble which featured $100 bills printed throughout. The cutout ensemble fit her like a glove and showed off her killer curves and banging body. She paired the look with a matching har and heels and rocked minimal jewelry to let her fit do the talking. As for her hair, she wore black locs long and straight down and served face and body as she posed for the ‘Gram.

“More money more problemssss!” Yung Miami captioned the blinged-out IG post while nodding to Diddy’s popular song. Check it out below.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

“Outfit ”one of the rapper’s 6 millinon IG followers commented on the platform while another wrote, “Dayum shabooty ” while another wrote, “Yesss yesss Mo Money .. Mo Money **** em!!!”

We’re loving this Diddy glow on the City Girl! Beauties, would you rock this money-printed fit?

DON’T MISS…

Did Diddy Gift Yung Miami This Icy ‘Love’ Chain?

Sorry, Diddy! 10 Artists That Prove R&B Isn’t Dead In 2022

Yung Miami Tweets She Had A “Mental Breakdown,” Twitter Thinks It Could Be Diddy’s Fault

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Yung Miami Pays Homage To Diddy In Latest Instagram Post was originally published on hellobeautiful.com