Ciara took to Instagram earlier today to share how she levels up her skin care and the results are incredible!

Taking to the platform, the starlet uploaded a selfie style video where she was fresh faced and flawless in a slicked back pony tail and bathroom. Standing next to makeup artist Shayla, Ci Ci shared her daily skin care routine using all OAM Skin products, the beauty’s own skincare line.

For the first step, Ci Ci used the hydrating cleanser as the first step. She massaged it into her face and washed it off to reveal soft and clear skin. Next, the duo used vitamin C brightening pads which are used for exfoliation. “You’re getting that exfoliation, getting the root of the dead skin cells, getting that vitamin C, the A and the E and the green tea,” Ciara told her followers to which Shayla responded, “Period.”

Then the beauties took the “liquid gold” drops and massaged them into their faces to help with their glowing skin. After the drops, they massage the eye cream underneath their eyes. And finally, they applied the moisturizer all over their fresh skin which Ci Ci explained is “not too oily, it’s not too thick” which makes it perfect for your daily routine.

The best part about Ciara’s skin care routine is the price point, as Ci says, “It’s aspirational but attainable.” The beauty closed the video by explaining to her followers that “If you’re not doing this, then you’re not doing the right stuff.”

We heard you, Ci! Check out the video below. “Us girls are always trying to level up our skincare! CC and @makeupshayla getting that glow with @oamskin”

Ciara’s skin is glowing and if this is how she achieves that look, we’re adopting this into our routine asap!

Ciara Shows Us How To ‘Level Up’ Your Skincare On Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com