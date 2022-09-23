Ari Lennox is one of our favorite fashionistas and is always applying the pressure she sings about in every look she rocks! Earlier today, the beauty posed fashionably for Instagram in an all-pink look that we loved, and gave us style and body goals in the process!
Whew, Ari is certainly applying pressure with this look and we can’t get enough! What do you think about Ari’s fashionable ensemble? Would you rock it?
Ari Lennox Is Pretty In Latest Pink Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com