Ari Lennox Says She Was Racially Profiled & Arrested In Amsterdam

The singer was arrested just six minutes after arriving in the Netherlands!

Fresh off her beautiful performance at the Soul Train Awards with singer Summer Walker, it seems that Ari Lennox ran into some trouble with the law while traveling to Amsterdam. Just hours ago the singer took to her Twitter feed to announce her arrival into the Netherlands but her tone quickly changed a few moments later when she updated fans about an alleged racial profiling incident.

According to NetherLand News Live and The Netherland Royal Marechaussee the 30-year-old singer, Courtney Shanade Salter, better known as Lennox was arrested in Schiphol at the airport after causing “nuisance.” It was reported that Lennox became furious once a KLM ethically profiled her. The star tweeted, “Racism. Amsterdam, I am horrified. I was so happy to travel and this evil woman… I’ve never experienced racism so blatantly before.” We’re sure more details will unfold as once the singer is released. until then we are praying for the safety and well being of Ari upon her arrival back to American soil.

