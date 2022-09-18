Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote Initiative Launches New Youth Voter Campaign

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote launched a new nonpartisan voting campaign that aims to boost youth voter participation ahead of the 2022 midterm election. On Sep. 14, the former first lady launched the Vote Future campaign alongside Climate Power. This organization uses research and polling data to influence the national conversation on climate change action. The joint nonpartisan initiative will educate young voters about the benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act, which incentivizes the domestic production of clean energy sources like solar, wind and clean hydrogen.

“When we look at everything happening in the world today, it’s clear that we need to turn our awareness into action to protect our environment,” said Liza Koshy, co-chair of When We All Vote, according to a press release. “For years, Gen Z has been speaking up and speaking out for climate action, and now we’ll bring even more young people into the conversation both in their communities and at the ballot box with Vote Future.”

Participants can use Vote Future’s central online hub to check their voter registration, find polling locations and take a pledge to vote ahead of the 2022 midterm election. When We All Vote and Climate Power will also hold a special event on Sep. 19 in honor of the exciting initiative.

Celebrity guests will join both organizations to help young voters register to vote on the website and empower them with the knowledge to feel confident and informed during the election. The event will occur the day before National Voter Registration Day, which falls on Tuesday, Sep. 20.

Young voters have a significant impact on elections.

Young voters have the power to impact an election. A study by Tufts University Research noted that youth voter participation increased by 11 percentage points in 2020 as compared to 2016. Over 50 percent of voters ages 18-29 voted in the 2020 election. The data shows a drastic change compared to the presidential election in 2016, where only 42-44 percent of young voters cast their ballots.

Young voters of color were largely to thank for president Biden’s historic win. An estimated 87 percent of Black youth and 73 percent of Latino youth participated in the election in 2020. Young Black and Latino voters also dominated the polls in key states like Georgia and Michigan.

“Young people will determine the outcome of this November’s midterms,” said Lori Lodes, Executive Director of Climate Power. “With the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act’s historic investments in climate action, we have an unprecedented opportunity to motivate young people to turn out to the polls. This campaign will educate them about the Inflation Reduction Act’s climate benefits and give them the tools they need to make their voices heard.”

Stayed informed about the Vote Future campaign here.

