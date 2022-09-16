Fat Joe Performs ‘All The Way Up’ At Legendary NYC Italian Restaurant RAO’s

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Fat Joe is still celebrating his birthday. He closed out the legendary RAO’s and performed “All The Way Up” in iconic fashion.

The Bronx native’s year continues to get better and better. As per Page Six the “Lean Back” MC rented out the eatery for friends and family in honor of his 52nd birthday, which was almost a month ago. The invite list read like a who’s who of names spanning from sports, fashion, music and media. In the house were the likes of George Clinton, Bun B, celebrity bail bondsman Ira Judelson, Shawn Pecas, and more.

While the restaurant typically plays soft background music to set the mood for their patrons, the owners switched things up and played his mega hit “All The Way Up.” Fat Joe was handed a microphone and he performed his verse to a roaring reception for all those that were in attendance.

An unidentified source told the celebrity gossip site all the details. “The place went wild! Everyone was singing,” the spy told Page Six. “The playlist went from Frankie Valli and Frank Sinatra to Fat Joe’s ‘All The Way Up,’ and he belted his [verses] out. Everyone joined in, including the staff”.

Earlier this week it was announced the Starz network ordered a pilot starring Joe Crack. The untitled talk show series will be produced by both Diddy’s RevoltTV and LeBron James’ SpringHill Entertainment.

