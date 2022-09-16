HomeThe ShowTrending Topics

What’s Trending: What Movies Or TV Characters Should Be Redone With A Black Cast? [WATCH]

  
TJ FV 2023 Banner
Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video
CLOSE

The viral trending topic this week has been Halle Bailey being the Black Ariel in the new live-action of The Little Mermaid.  Many little black girls were so excited but on the other side, some parents of other races weren’t happy about it.  There are memes all about Bailey playing a mermaid and turning black characters into white characters.

This sparked the conversation of, what movies or tv characters that were white should be redone with a black cast.

  CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER! 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Black Twitter Reacts To The First Look At Halle Bailey In Disney’s Live Action Of The Little Mermaid
Walt Disney Company's Coverage Of The D23 Expo 2022
12 photos
ariel , Halle Bailey , The Little Mermaid

More From Rickey Smiley Show
Close