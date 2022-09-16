What’s Trending: What Movies Or TV Characters Should Be Redone With A Black Cast? [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The viral trending topic this week has been Halle Bailey being the Black Ariel in the new live-action of The Little Mermaid. Many little black girls were so excited but on the other side, some parents of other races weren’t happy about it. There are memes all about Bailey playing a mermaid and turning black characters into white characters.

This sparked the conversation of, what movies or tv characters that were white should be redone with a black cast.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE