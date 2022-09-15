Yvonne Orji took to Instagram earlier this week to serve a LEWK and we’re loving it!
Earlier today, the Insecure actress and comedian took to the social platform to show off her killer style in a copper dress that we love! The copper ensemble was from Mithridae apparel and featured a deep v-neckline and pleated-like ankle-length skirt.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Of course, we aren’t the only ones loving the look on the social media influence as many of the beauty’s 1 million Instagram followers flooded the beauty’s IG comments with their stamps of approval. “Yaaaaassssssss. Come through! ” wrote one fan while another wrote, “Girl! You look INCREDIBLE!!!,” while others simply flooded the beauty’s comment section with a plethora of red heart, fire and heart-eye emojis to express their love for the look.
Beauties, what do you think about Yvonne’s elegant look?
LATEST POSTS:
- Front Page News: Rickey Smiley’s Prediction Of The Queen’s Funeral Run In The States [WATCH]
- Rickey Unleashed: Rickey Talks About Crime Today & How To Stay Safe [WATCH]
- New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell Remains ‘Focused’ Amid Travel Criticisms And Recall Threat
SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!
HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Yvonne Orji Is A Goddess In A Trendy Bronze Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com