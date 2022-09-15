R. Kelly Found Guilty of Sexual Abuse of His Own God Daughter

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

R. Kelly has been found guilty on 3 counts of videotaping himself sexually abusing his then 14-year-old goddaughter, a federal judge in Chicago has ruled.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Kelly was on three of the first four indictments in the case.

VIA | Chicago Tribune

After about 11 hours of deliberation, the jury found Kelly, 55, guilty of three of the first four counts of the indictment, which charged the singer with the sexual exploitation of “Jane” for the purpose of producing child pornography. He was acquitted on a fourth count.

The jury’s decision on the remaining charges in the 13-count indictment was still being read in U.S. District Court Judge Harry Leinenweber’s courtroom.

You can finish this story [here]

This is a developing story. We’ll have more details as they emerge.

