R. Kelly Found Guilty In Chicago Federal Sex Crimes Trial

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

R. Kelly, the disgraced R&B singer who was previously found guilty of several sex crimes at a Brooklyn trial earlier this year, was found guilty in the second trial of similar crimes – this time in his hometown of Chicago.

The jury reached a verdict after two days of deliberations. Kelly’s charges include four counts of child pornography for making videotapes of himself allegedly sexually abusing his then-14-year-old goddaughter “Jane” decades ago, one of which became traded online in 2002. Each child pornography charge carries a mandatory-minimum of 10 years in prison which would have to be served consecutively.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“Robert Kelly abused many girls over many years,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Pozolo said during closing arguments on Monday. “He committed horrible crimes against children…. All these years later, the hidden side of Robert Kelly has to light. The truth has come out.”

He was charged with five counts of coercing a minor into criminal sexual activity, four counts of doing so for the purpose of producing a video of the conduct, two counts of receiving child pornography; one count of conspiring to receive child pornography, and one count of conspiring to obstruct an investigation.

In all, Kelly was found guilty on six of the 13 charges. He was previously found not guilty in a 2008 trial centered around his relationship with “Jane” and the infamous 2002 tape.

Kelly was found guilty in a Brooklyn courtroom last September of racketeering and 14 underlying acts that included sexual exploitation of a child, kidnapping, bribery and sex trafficking charges, along with eight additional counts of violations of the Mann Act.

U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly sentenced him to 30 years in prison in June. He still faces sex crime charges in Minnesota.

This is a developing story.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

R. Kelly Found Guilty In Chicago Federal Sex Crimes Trial was originally published on wtlcfm.com