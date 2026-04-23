From Rome To Ring Rumors — Are Zoë Kravitz & Harry Styles Engaged? Let's Investigate!

Source: XNY/Star Max / Getty – Harry Styles And Zoë Kravitz in NYC on March 9, 2026. Fans and social media sleuths are convinced that Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles could be more than just friends, and honestly, the timeline is starting to tell a pretty convincing story. Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles were first spotted together in August 2025. It all began back in August 2025, when the effortlessly cool pair were spotted in Rome, casually walking arm in arm like they were starring in their own indie romance film. Naturally, the internet lost it. Fast forward to March 2026 and the two were seen again, this time in New York City, keeping things low-key but not that low-key. In the viral photo, Kravitz could be seen cozied up next to Styles as they strolled through the streets of the Big Apple. The celebs looked like they were trying to be discreet but they definitely stuck out like a sore thumb. Source: XNY/Star Max / Getty – Harry Styles And Zoë Kravitz in NYC on March 9, 2026. RELATED CONTENT: Zoë Kravitz Shares Details On Her Approach To Beauty — These Are Her Favorite Products Love Celebrity News? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. So, are they actually dating? While neither has confirmed anything publicly, sources say there’s something real brewing behind the scenes. One insider told People that the pair have been spending consistent time together and have “great chemistry.” And that definitely appears to be the case, judging by multiple sightings of the duo. Just a day after their Rome outing made headlines in 2025, reports surfaced that the two had already been seen kissing at Rita’s in London. By early September, they were photographed holding hands in Brooklyn, basically the celebrity equivalent of “we’re not hiding anymore, but we’re not announcing it either.”

Sources say the celebs have been creating quality time for eachother amid their busy schedules. A source told People at the time that Styles had been tagging along with Kravitz and “spending time” with the actress amid her press run. As the months went on, it seemed less like a fling and more like something with actual staying power. By early 2026, sources hinted that Kravitz would join Styles during parts of his upcoming global Together Together residency tour. “They both have busy schedules that don’t always line up,” the source said, while another insider added, “They seem very serious and focused on prioritizing time together. They also seem to have created a life together that they both genuinely enjoy.” Harry Styles has reportedly met Zoë’s rock star dad, Lenny Kravtiz. And if meeting the parents is a milestone, they’ve already checked that box, too. In September 2025, Styles reportedly joined Kravitz and her dad, Lenny Kravitz, for lunch, and by all accounts, it went very well. Even better? Lenny seemed to approve of the British bloke for his daughter.

“Friends of Lenny say he is very protective of Zoë, but it really seemed like he enjoyed meeting Harry,” a source close to the “American Woman” singer told People at the time. “From what people could tell, he thought Harry was polite, down to earth and genuinely interested in getting to know the family.” According to the insider, the vibe was relaxed, full of laughs, and, most importantly, genuine. “They were laughing a lot at lunch, and it came across that Lenny appreciated Harry’s sense of humor. He likes when someone can keep things light.” The source added, “He’s not the type to meddle, and from the way friends saw it, if Harry keeps treating Zoë this way, Lenny’s all for it.”