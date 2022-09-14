Lebron And Savannah James Serve Black Royalty In Stunning Family Photos

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

If you’ve ever wanted to know how the king and queen live, you have been welcomed into the luxurious home of Lebron and Savannah James in the upcoming October/November issue of Vanity Fair. Savannah James shared images from their editorial spread and they’re as stunning as you’d imagine.

Dubbed “basketball’s first family” — Bronny, Bryce, Zhuri, Lebron and Savannah — pose in front of art from the Nino Mier Gallery in their dining room. “Excuse my language, but we a dope family,” Savannah told the fashion glossy.

Lebron, Savannah, Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri are wearing Gucci; styled by Matthew Henson. Zhuri’s hair clips are by Super Smalls. LeBron’s bracelets and Savannah’s earrings and ring are by Van Cleef & Arpels. LeBron’s watch is Tiffany & Co. and Patek Philippe.

Lebron also posted the images on his page, with the caption, “There’s King’s and Queen’s/Royalty in America as well and I hope I can be one of the ones who showcase that on a daily basis James Gang at home!!! Love our family so damn much!!!!!!!”

In another stunning image propped by their Porsche 918 Spyder, Savannah serves modern Morticia vibes in a black lace gown with a plunging neckline by Chanel, Gianvito Rossi shoes, and a necklace by Bulgari; complimented by Lebron who looks equally as sleek in an all-black Tom Ford look.

Lebron’s mother Gloria also joined the family for their first family photoshoot. “They look like the 2023 Rockefellers,” she told the mag.

Of all the NBA couples, Lebron and Savannah have maintained a level of mystique that they slowly seem to be peeling back. They recently gave us a glimpse into their home for Savannah’s birthday dinner on their property. And Savannah continues to serve as a rising fashionista.

Lebron and Savannah are celebrating their nine-year anniversary, today. “9 years down(21), forever to go!! Cheers to us my love!! Happy Anniversary!! #JamesGang” she captioned a candid of she and Lebron on Instagram.

Congrats!

