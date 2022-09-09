Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The city of Memphis was gripped by news that a shooter was on the loose and left a reported four people dead and three others injured in his wake. Police arrested the suspect, Ezekiel Kelly but not before he went on a shooting and carjacking rampage that he reportedly shared via social media.

Local outlet ABC24 reports that Ezekiel Kelly and his violent rampage began in the early morning hours of Wednesday (September 7), and ended just after 9 PM local time. The outlet shared a timeline of Kelly’s alleged crimes and also detailed that he aired some of his criminal activity via Facebook Live under the screen name Zeek Huncho.

Memphis Police Chief C. J. Davis confirmed in a press conference Thursday morning just after midnight that four people were killed when 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly allegedly went on a random shooting spree across Memphis. Three other shooting victims were also injured.

Police said Kelly was taken into custody in the area of Ivan Road and Hodge Road in Whitehaven. A shelter-in-place was issued for that area and has now been lifted.

According to Southaven Police, a Dodge Challenger was stolen at a Raceway gas station on Stateline Road just before 9 p.m. The driver of the car recognized Kelly as the suspect and ran off. Memphis Police found the car and took Kelly into custody. Southaven Police has charged Kelly with armed carjacking for this incident.

Further charges are expected for Kelly and will be announced at a later time.

Memphis Cops Arrest Suspect Ezekiel Kelly In Rash Of Mass Shootings

