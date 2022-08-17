Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Gabrielle Union is definitely a trendsetter and took to Instagram earlier this week to show off her effortless style in an array of photos that we love!

Taking to the platform, the actress donned a comfortable black mesh maxi dress and wore her hair in a sexy, wet look. She posed barefoot for this photo shoot, showing off her white polished pedicure and manicure. She also rocked a chain silver necklace and served face and body as she modeled the look to perfection.

“Woosah,” she simply captioned the photo and video set. Check it out below.

The actress’ 20 million Instagram followers were loving this sexy look just as much as we were and flooded the beauty’s IG comment section with their stamps of approval, leaving an array of comments and emojis to hype the 49-year-old up.

“Yessssss so chic,” wrote one follower while another commented, “Lookin great! ” while another follower left “Hello gorgeous !! ,” underneath the fabulous IG photo set.

Earlier this month the actress had us swooning once again when she was seen on social media in a luxurious pool while rocking two different tiny bikinis. In the video, Union emerged from the water rocking a shimmery, silver bikini while showcasing her toned body as she gave off modeling vibes by working her gorgeous face. Check it out below.

We’d like to drink from whatever fountain of youth Gab is drinking from!

DON’T MISS…

Gabrielle Union Bares All In A Sultry IG Post

Gabrielle Union Is Modelesque In A $330 Kwame Adusei Maxi Dress

Five Times Gabrielle Union Gave Us Hair Envy

Gabrielle Union Shares Her Gym Routine On Instagram

Gabrielle Union Slays The ‘Wet Hair Look’ On Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com