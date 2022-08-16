Gary’s Tea: Martell Holt’s Mistress Arionne Curry Says Women Shouldn’t Have Kids By A Married Man

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Love & Marriage: Huntsville Martell Holt’s long-term mistress is speaking out. Arionne Curry took it to social media to expose the reality star with screenshots of private emails between her and Holt. She ended off her rant by advising women to not have children with married men no matter their lies.

Hear these stories and more in Gary’s tea because it gets juicy.

