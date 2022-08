Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Now, you’d think that Fetty Wap would do his best to stay out of trouble with a federal drug case over his head… but NOPE!

TMZ reports that the “Trap Queen” rapper was arrested in New Jersey by the FBI earlier today (Aug. 8) for a parole violation. This stems from a December 2021 FaceTime call, which shows Fetty waving a gun and sending death threats to a man for calling him a “rat.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

As we’ve previously reported, Fetty is currently facing major drug trafficking charges. Back in October 2021, he and five others were arrested, moments before he was set to take the stage at Rolling Loud NYC. They stand accused of running a multi-state drug trafficking ring, after being busted with kilos of Coke, Fentanyl, Heroin, and Cocaine Base. Fetty has been out on a $500K bond. However, thanks to this new charge, that bond has been revoked.

Fetty is now staying in custody.

SEE: Hot Spot: Fetty Wap Arrested With Federal Drug Trafficking Charges For Heroin, Fentanyl, & Cocaine

SEE: Fetty Wap Arrested On Federal Drug Charges At Rolling Loud New York

SEE: Fetty Wap’s 4-Year-Old Daughter Has Reportedly Passed Away

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

20 photos

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Fetty Wap Arrested for Sending Death Threats, Waving Gun on FaceTime was originally published on hiphopnc.com