Celebrities Arrested For Dumb Reasons: From Brittney Griner to Justin Bieber

Celebrity lockups have always been fascinating.

Brittney Griner’s recent conviction in Russia has grabbed international headlines. She’s been detained overseas since February and was taken into custody for having less than one gram of hashish oil in her luggage. After a brief trial, she was sentenced to nine years in prison – though experts claim that she’ll be home sooner if the US is willing to swap a Russian criminal in return.

All of that over a little weed.

It’s easy to forget that these high-profile athletes, movie stars, and musicians are simply like the rest of us. They’re just people. Yet far too many times they’re propped on a pedestal and expected to lead perfect lives.

Whether justly or otherwise, sometimes celebs simply slip up. We all do.

Scroll down to see ten of the absolute dumbest reasons a celebrity has been arrested! Oddly enough, most of these incidents happened in an airport!

