Angelica Ross Makes History As First Transgender Performer To Join Cast Of Broadway’s “Chicago”

Angelica Ross is back to making history.

She’s already made many moves to solidify herself as a trans rights advocate and businesswoman, and now her Hollywood star is shining even brighter. Ross is officially heading to Broadway as she looks to join the cast of the legendary musical Chicago in the lead role of Roxie Hart, which makes her the play’s first transgender actress.

The show’s producer confirmed the move on social media with a caption that read, “The name on everybody’s lips is gonna be… A N G E L I C A!” alluding to one of the show’s songs, alongside a black and white image of Ross donning white gloves.

Upon the news going public Ross expressed how exciting she was about filling such big shoes by posting a playbill photo of herself on Instagram.

“Thank you to everyone who has been sharing and celebrating this news with me. I am currently in rehearsals and coaching, working VERY hard everyday to give you my all and my best! Can’t wait to meet the whole cast and create magic with them! See you all on #Broadway soon,” she wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to the whole @chicagomusical team!!! Especially to @gkbut and @ericvetrofinally & @j.gordonofficial for helping me prepare for this moment! And to @stevensimione & @themuzemag for providing the perfect photo to go with this announcement.”

We already know she can get down with the bright lights; she’s dominated in her roles in Pose as Candy Verocity, the obsessive psychologist Donna Chambers in American Horror Story, a guest appearance in Claws, and was highly recognized for her telling the story of dating as trans in Her Story.

Ross is set to join the join come September for an eight-week run from September 12 to November 6.

