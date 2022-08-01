Mystikal is back behind bars.

The 52-year-old rapper, real name Michael Tyler, was booked on charges of first-degree rape, false imprisonment, and more according to WBRZ.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The New Orleans native was arrested for rape on two prior occasions, first in 2004 for sexually assaulting his hair stylist and in 2017 for an alleged assault in a Shreveport casino. He spent six years in prison for the 2004 charge and later registered as a sex offender. The 2017 charges were dropped and he was released on a $3 million bond.

There is no bond set for him after his latest arrest and the full list of charges includes first-degree rape, simple robbery, domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment, and simple criminal damage to property.

RELATED: Grand Jury Drops Rape Case Against Mystikal

RELATED: Mystikal Rejects Plea Deal In Rape Case, Lawyers Want Case Dismissed

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

10 photos

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Mystikal Arrested On First-Degree Rape Charges was originally published on hot963.com