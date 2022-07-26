Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Nick Cannon is a father… again.

According to Page Six, Bre Tiesi just gave birth to Nick Cannon’s eighth (but probably not last) child who the couple have decided to name Legendary. Legendary Cannon? Y’all already know what kinda name that sounds like but that’s neither here nor there. Just sayin.’

Still, congrats are in order for the happy parents as Bre took to Instagram to announce the news of her first child writing, “ I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience. I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely. This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn’t of done it without you. I can’t believe he’s here ”

Revealing that Legendary was born on June 28th, Bre says that he came in at 21 inches long and weighing eight pounds, 10 ounces.

Whether or not Nick Cannon will have another baby in the future for a grand total of 9 a la Wu-Tang Clan remains to be seen but judging from his procreating history, he more than likely will. Only question is will it be with one of his old baby mamas or a newcomer to his ever expanding family. Either way he seems to be very involved in the lives of his children like a man should be so we can’t even be mad at him if he does.

Congratulations to the happy partners.

Bre Tiesi Gives Birth To Her First Child, Nick Cannon’s Eighth was originally published on hiphopwired.com