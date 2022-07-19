Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Kid Cudi isn’t currently on the friendliest terms with Kanye West so best believe he’ll have no problem replacing him at the upcoming Rolling Loud Festival in Miami.

The Man On The Moon artist has been tapped to take on the vacant spot that Kanye West left behind after backing out of his scheduled performance at the July 17th event. Naturally Kanye decided to pull out of the concert just days before it was set to go down, but luckily for the Rolling Loud people, Cudi came to the rescue and will fill that spot on short notice.

“We were looking forward to Ye headlining Rolling Loud Miami 2022. We spent months working with him and his team on the performance. Unfortunately, Ye has decided that he will no longer be performing,” said Rolling Loud co-founders Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingler said in a statement. “This is the first time a headliner has ever pulled off our show and though we don’t take it lightly, we wish him the best. We look forward to welcoming Kid Cudi as a headliner in Miami and we can’t wait to see what he has in store.”

Looks like Kanye West might’ve burned that bridge to the ground. Not like he needed the exposure, but still.

How Kanye West might feel about Cudi replacing him is anyone’s guess. After years of friendship, the two had a falling out earlier this year over Kid’s friendship with Kanye’s love-rival, Pete Davidson. It got to the point where Cudi put out a statement saying that he and Kanye weren’t “cool” anymore after a record came out featuring the two of them on it.

Gotta wonder if Cudi will take shots at Ye during his performance at Rolling Loud this weekend.

What do y’all think about Kanye West walking away from the event and being replaced by Kid Cudi? Let us know in the comments section below.

Kid Cudi Replaces Old Friend Kanye West As Headliner For Rolling Loud Miami was originally published on hiphopwired.com