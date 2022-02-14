Kanye West Beefs With Pete Davidson & Kid Cudi On Instagram Tirade

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West’s beef with Pete Davidson on social media has gone up another notch over the weekend, this time involving Kid Cudi by declaring he won’t be on his upcoming album.

Fresh off of his recent post on Instagram targeting singer Billie Eilish for a perceived slight against Travis Scott, West has zeroed in once again on the Saturday Night Live comedian and his friend and collaborator, Kid Cudi. “Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you know who,” he wrote in a post on Instagram on Saturday (February 12th), adding, “We all speak Billie language now.” The “you know who” is unmistakably a reference to Davidson, who is dating West’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian. The post, in which he tagged Kardashian and SNL cast member Michael Che, prompted Kid Cudi to issue a snappy comeback in the comments section saying: “Too bad I dont wanna be on ur album u f—-n dinosaur hahaha everyone knows ive been the best thing about ur albums since i met u. Ima pray u for [sic] brother.”

The reply didn’t faze West, as he went on to make another post, this time featuring the album art from the Kids See Ghosts album he did with Cudi and a photograph of himself, actor Timothee Chalamet, Davidson, and Cudi at Cudi’s 35th birthday dinner. This photograph was shared with a big red “x” emblazoned on Davidson’s face, and the post bore the caption: “I JUST WANTED MY FRIEND TO HAVE MY BACK THE KNIFE GOES IN DEEPER.” Davidson had actually recounted the events of that night during an interview on the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, declaring that West had actually crashed the dinner and stuck the comedian with the bill after ordering everything on the menu.

In a follow-up post, the artist also known as Ye put up a meme using the poster from Marvel Studio’s Captain America: Civil War featuring himself, Drake, his girlfriend Julia Fox, Future and Travis Scott against Davidson, Kardashian, Kid Cudi, Billie Eilish, and Taylor Swift. The caption read: “THE INTERNET HAS STILL NOT FOUND A DECENT PICTURE OF SKETE,” referring to Davidson. The last post featured a photo of Ye, Drake, and Rap-A-Lot Records CEO J.Prince next to a photo of Davidson and Cudi in an apparent battle with “WHO WILL WIN?” imposed on it. These posts were also deleted afterward.

Photo: Getty

