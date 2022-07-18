Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Is N’Credible seed spreader Nick Cannon ready to say “I Do” again? A recent Instagram post suggested that case, but it turns out he was just teasing a new song.

Nick Cannon Can’t Be Serious With This Song?

The entertainment mogul knows how to keep the internet world buzzing about him. No, we’re not talking about him possibly knocking up another woman on his mission to keep the world populated with his offspring, but him seemingly wanting the jump the broom again.

Cannon had the internet talking when he dropped a series of photos on the gram featuring himself, another woman who is not any of his baby mamas, and a pretty exquisite engagement ring.

In the caption for the post, he wrote, “I said I would never do it again but…Finally doing what the world wants me to do…”

Many immediately didn’t believe the 41-year-old was getting married again. “Not yall falling for @NickCannon being engaged…lmao..fools,” one Twitter user wrote.

Others we’re just dumbfounded at the thought of Cannon having the audacity to marry someone. “Getting engaged with 3 babies pending is wild behavior,” another hilarious but accurate tweet read.

It turns out we can all breathe a sigh of relief. Cannon’s photos turned out to be stills from his new music video for his struggle wedding song, “Eyes Closed.”

Cannon confirmed the record by directing his followers to go watch the visual on Facebook that features Cannon not only starring in it but singing as well, and yes, he sounds a hot mess.

The world doesn’t want Nick Cannon to make babies anymore, and if this song indicates the music he is working on, we definitely don’t need to hear that either.

If you still care, you can watch the visual for “Eyes Closed” below, but be warned your eardrums will hate you for listening to it.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Nick Cannon Is Not Getting Married, Drops New Visual For Struggle Wedding Song Called “Eyes Closed” was originally published on hiphopwired.com