The untimely death of Jaylon Ferguson shocked Baltimore Ravens fans last month and now his cause of death has been revealed.

Officials announced Friday that the linebacker’s death has been ruled accidental due to the effects of the fentanyl and cocaine mix.

The 26-year-old was found unresponsive on June 21 in a Baltimore home. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities said they did not suspect foul play.

Ferguson was a third-round pick by the Ravens in 2019. We continue to keep his family and friends in out thoughts and prayers.

Autopsy Reveals Ravens Player Jaylon Ferguson Died From Fentanyl & Cocaine Mix was originally published on 92q.com