Beyonce Serves Bawdy On ‘Renaissance’ Album Cover

Beyonce broke the Internet when she announced her single Break My Soul and now she’s breaking the Internet with her Renaissance album cover. The Queen took to social media to drop the bodacious cover art that depicts the entertainer perched atop a glass horse wearing a sexy silver monokini by Nusi Quero styled by Marni, that showcases her bodacious figure. The cover image was captured by photographer Carlijn Jacobs. And while Bey typically shares updates without captions, she gave us a glimpse at what we can expect from the disc, in a detailed status that now has over one million likes.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving,” she wrote. “My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

The Beyhive is in a frenzy following the unexpected release, quickly noting her return to Twitter.

According to Twitter user Hermiden. “Beyoncé channels Lady Godiva, The Noblewoman of the Renaissance era. She rode on a horse naked as a protest to how heavily taxed the citizens were, the protest led to the reduction of the crippling taxes on the citizens. She is known for her generosity.”

Break My Soul debuted in the top 10 of Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, becoming the first song to debut in the top 10 in 26 years. Renaissance drops on July 29.

