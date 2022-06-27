Gary’s Tea: Nene Leakes Speaks Out About Being Sued By Her Boyfriend’s Wife! [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Today’s tea gets super messy with a lot of crazy stories. Prosecutors want Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty to serve 15 months in jail and not be chilling at home in his mansion. Petty failed to register as a sex offender when moving to California with his wife. Speaking of wives, Nene Leakes’ boyfriend is suing her for the alleged affair that she’s having but Nene says this is none of her business.

If you missed the BET Awards, Yung Miami supported her man all night while Diddy embarrassed her on stage. Check out Gary’s Tea to hear more on these stories.

