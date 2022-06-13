Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The following should be a big lesson: “If it doesn’t fit…you must quit!” (or…whatever it was that Johnnie Cochran said.)

Well, apparently, Kim Kardashian did not get that memo, because now she is being blamed for ruining a very iconic piece of Hollywood history.

Of course, we all remember when Kimmy wore Marilyn Monroe’s 1962 “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress to this year’s MET Gala. As reported by Screen Rant, such hoopla (positive and negative) was made about the fashion moment. Kim added more ruckus when she revealed that she lost 16 pounds just to get her infamous curves into the dress. In all, Kim defended her weight loss and her decision to wear the dress…but now, she may have some explaining to do.

An Instagram account for The Marilyn Monroe Collection posted some post-MET Gala flicks of the dress, now on display at Ripley’s “Believe It Or Not” Museum in Hollywood, and it looks like Kimmy’s Kakes did some major damage. The photos show that there are some crystals missing, while others are hanging by a thread.

YIKES!

In response, Ripley’s issued a statement: “Great care was taken to preserve this piece of pop culture history. With input from garment conservationists, appraisers, and archivists, the garment’s condition was top priority. Believe It or Not! No alterations were to be made to the dress and Kim even changed into a replica after the red carpet!⁠”

Not sure how changing into a replica AFTER you ruined the real thing helps but…okay.

Well, one thing’s for sure: We bet they’re going to think twice before lending out history to just anybody.

Marilyn Monroe’s Dress Damaged By Kim Kardashian?! was originally published on hiphopnc.com